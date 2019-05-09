|
Ann was born on November 24, 1924 and passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Ann was a resident of Cedar Hill, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Visitation will be held at the Cedar Hill United Methodist Church on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 10am until the Funeral Service at 12pm. Burial will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery with Mark Harper, Steve Stratton, Craig Berry, Gary Williams, Bob Grimsley and Sandy Aydlett serving as pallbearers.
The Relatives request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Nashville Rescue Mission or to .
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on May 9, 2019