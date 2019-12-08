Obituary



HENDERSON, Anna Elizabeth; 11, of Mechanicsville, VA left footprints on our hearts and then went home to Jesus on December 8, 2019, following a 9-year battle with multiple cancers. Anna is forever loved and remembered by her devoted parents; Barry and Tina, her sister Ella; her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Anna was an answer to her big sisters' prayers. During her brief time on this earth, she enjoyed giving hugs, telling jokes, and cuddling her stuffed animals. She was deeply loved by many and found joy in each day given to her. Her family will receive friends, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 5 – 8 pm, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, VA 23111; and again from 8 – 9 am, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Compass Christian Church Activity Center, 8137 Liberty Circle, Mechanicsville, VA 23111; where a Celebration of Life Service will be held immediately following at 9 am. Interment and graveside services will be held at 3 pm at the Ferguson Family Cemetery, in Roanoke, Virginia. (directions will be available at the service.) The family wishes to thank everyone for the love and support throughout Anna's battle with cancer over the years. In lieu of flowers, and in keeping with Anna's generous and loving nature, the family asks all that are able to please bring a new, unwrapped, toy to donate to Toys for Tots, in Anna's memory. Monaghan's staff will be collecting them during the visitation and will ensure that they are presented to the Marine Corp. League after Anna's services.







To send flowers to Anna's family, please visit our floral section. Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Dec. 8, 2019