Anna passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Anna was a resident of Glen Allen, Virginia at the time of passing.
Mrs. Eppes received her Registered Nurse license upon graduation from the Medical College of Virginia School of Nursing in 1952.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, at Glen Allen Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane. The Family Will Receive Visitors Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Glen Allen Baptist Church 3028 Mountain Rd Glen Allen VA 23060 Interment Will Follow Forest Lawn Cemetery 4000 Pilots Lane Richmond VA 23222 Glen Allen Baptist Church Building Fund 3028 Mountain Road Glen Allen, VA 23060 (804) 672-6648 glenallenbaptist.org Lakeside Volunteer Resque Squad 2007 Timberlake Avenue Richmond, VA US 23228 804-266-7948 lakesiderescue.org.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Glen Allen Baptist Church Building Fund or Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad.
