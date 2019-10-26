Home

Anna-Marie Nevaeh (Jonah) Carter


06/14/2002 - 10/25/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna-Marie Nevaeh (Jonah) Carter Obituary
Anna-Marie was born on June 14, 2002 and passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019.

A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to follow in the Cole Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 7:00 until 8:30 in the funeral home.

The family request memorial donations in Nevaeh's name be made to the United Methodist Family Services at 3900 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23230.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Oct. 26, 2019
