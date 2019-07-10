Home

Anne Easley Belt Norris


05/19/1936 - 07/09/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anne Easley Belt Norris Obituary
Anne was born on May 19, 1936 and passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Anne was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

A graduate of Mary Washington College, she was an active member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, a dedicated member of the Auxiliary of the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls and a member of the Junior League of Richmond.

There will be a graveside service in Hollywood Cemetery on Saturday, July 13, at 10 a.m. with a reception at Westminster Canterbury at 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Pastor's Discretionary Fund at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1627 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23220 or to the .
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 10, 2019
