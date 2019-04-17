|
|
Anne was born on October 11, 1929 and passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Anne was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia at the time of passing.
Mrs. Richeson was a graduate of the UVA School of Nursing and went on to retire as a registered nurse after many years of service.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 510 W. Poythress St., Hopewell, VA 23860, with Fr. Interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, Prince George, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church in memory of Anne Richeson.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Apr. 17, 2019