Anne H. Taylor


09/18/1937 - 05/22/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anne H. Taylor Obituary
Anne was born on September 18, 1937 and passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Anne was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.

After graduating high school, she moved to Richmond.

A visitation service will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Bennett Funeral Home (West Chapel) in Glen Allen, Va.

Her family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23220.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 1, 2019
