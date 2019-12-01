|
|
Anne passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. A committal service and entombment will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, at Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. A memorial service will follow in the Chapel at First Baptist Church at 1 p.m., with a reception immediately after the service in Flamming Hall.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Dec. 1, 2019