Anne Leber Carroll, 89, of Henrico, passed away on April 25, 2019. She loved gardening and flowers, she loved to draw and paint, she enjoyed talking over coffee and most of all, she loved her family, especially her grandkids. Anne was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, William Carroll. She is survived by her children, Patricia Zeevi (Gary), Kevin Carroll (Lannita), John Carroll (Christy); grandchildren, John, Lauren, Michael, Brian, Kylee; siblings, John Leber (Sydney) and Mary Ligon; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home-Parham Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.woodyfuneralhome parham.com.