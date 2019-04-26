"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
(804) 288-3013
For more information about
Anne Carroll
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Leber Carroll


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anne Leber Carroll Obituary
Anne Leber Carroll, 89, of Henrico, passed away on April 25, 2019. She loved gardening and flowers, she loved to draw and paint, she enjoyed talking over coffee and most of all, she loved her family, especially her grandkids. Anne was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, William Carroll. She is survived by her children, Patricia Zeevi (Gary), Kevin Carroll (Lannita), John Carroll (Christy); grandchildren, John, Lauren, Michael, Brian, Kylee; siblings, John Leber (Sydney) and Mary Ligon; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home-Parham Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.woodyfuneralhome parham.com.
Published in Woody Funeral Home Parham on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woody Funeral Home Parham
Download Now