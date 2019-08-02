|
|
Anne passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
She graduated from dental school in 1951 and was a dental hygienist for over 50 years.
The family will receive friends 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, at Catholic Church of the Epiphany, 11000 Smoketree Dr., North Chesterfield, Va. A private interment will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Commonwealth Catholic Charities, 1601 Rolling Hills Dr., Richmond, Va. 23229.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 2, 2019