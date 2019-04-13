Home

11/10/1927 - 04/09/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anne was born on November 10, 1927 and passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Anne was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, Class of 1945, and attended Pan American Business School.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, at 11 a.m., St. James's Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Buck Paul Scholarship Fund at St. Christopher's School, 711 St. Christopher's Road, Richmond, Va. 23226 or to St. James's Episcopal Church, 1205 W. Franklin St., Richmond, Va. 23220.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 13, 2019
