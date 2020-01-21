|
|
Anne passed away in January 2020.
Born September 1929 in Rochester, New York, to the late James Harris Sommerville and Perc Virginia Zilles Sommerville, she graduated from McKenney-Sunnyside high school in 1946 and received a BA in Chemistry from Randolph-Macon Woman's College in 1950.
After many years as a navy wife, Anne finished her career as a consulting physical therapist in the Blackstone area, specializing in geriatric rehabilitation.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Jan. 21, 2020