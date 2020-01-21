Home

Anne Sommerville Lowe

Anne Sommerville Lowe Obituary
Anne passed away in January 2020.

Born September 1929 in Rochester, New York, to the late James Harris Sommerville and Perc Virginia Zilles Sommerville, she graduated from McKenney-Sunnyside high school in 1946 and received a BA in Chemistry from Randolph-Macon Woman's College in 1950.

After many years as a navy wife, Anne finished her career as a consulting physical therapist in the Blackstone area, specializing in geriatric rehabilitation.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Jan. 21, 2020
