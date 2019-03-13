|
Anne was born on October 21, 1932 and passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Anne was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Overbrook Presbyterian Church, 2605 Dumbarton Road. Visitation with Anne's family will follow the service. Overbrook Presbyterian Church 2605 Dumbarton Road Richmond VA 23228 Visitation to Follow the Service Overbrook Presbyterian Church 2605 Dumbarton Road Richmond VA 23228 Henrico Christmas Mother P.O. Box 70338 Henrico, VA 23255 (804) 236-9741 henricochristmasmother.org/makeadonation Oasis After-School Program C/O Overbrook Presbyterian Church 2605 Dumbarton Road Henrico, VA 23228 (804) 266-3505 Overbrook's OASIS Program 2605 Dumbarton Road Richmond, VA 23228 Both programs serve the needs of children and their parents, as Anne did during her years as an educator and a volunteer.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne's memory may be made to The Henrico Christmas Mother, P.O. Box 70338, Henrico, Va.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Mar. 13, 2019