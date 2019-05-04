Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Baptist Church
3601 Monument Avenue,
Richmond, VA
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Dale Memorial Park
10201 Newby's Bridge Road.
Chesterfield, VA
Anne Terrell Obituary
Anne was born on January 3, 1941 and passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Anne was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

Born in South Mills, NC on January 3, 1941, Anne attended high school in North Carolina and later moved to Richmond to attend Virginia Commonwealth University.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, May 6, at Bliley's- Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 3601 Monument Avenue, with a graveside service held at 3 p.m. at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newby's Bridge Road. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Immanuel Baptist Church 3601 Monument Ave. Richmond VA 23230 Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832 Child Evangelism Fellowship ministry of Immanuel Baptist Church 3601 Monument Avenue Richmond, Virginia 23230 (804) 355-8691 https://immanuelbaptist.org.

In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Child Evangelism Fellowship ministry of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 4, 2019
