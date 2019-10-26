|
Annie passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 11 A.M. - 12:30 P.M., Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Crewe Baptist Church, 400 E. Virginia Ave., Crewe, VA 23930 with funeral services in the church at 2 P.M. Burial to follow in Crewe Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Crewe Baptist Church, c/o Bereavement Committee, 400 E. Virginia Ave., Crewe, VA 23930.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Oct. 26, 2019