Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Crewe Baptist Church
400 E. Virginia Ave
Crewe, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Crewe Baptist Church
400 E. Virginia Ave.
Crewe, VA
View Map
Annie Belle Amos

Annie Belle Amos Obituary
Annie passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Annie passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 11 A.M. - 12:30 P.M., Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Crewe Baptist Church, 400 E. Virginia Ave., Crewe, VA 23930 with funeral services in the church at 2 P.M. Burial to follow in Crewe Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Crewe Baptist Church, c/o Bereavement Committee, 400 E. Virginia Ave., Crewe, VA 23930.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Oct. 26, 2019
