|
|
Annie passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
She graduated from Dinwiddie High School, loved watching the Washington Redskins, playing the Virginia lottery and scratch offs, genuinely had a heart of gold and to know her was to love her.
Funeral services will be announced at a later time by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home and Crematory. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Please keep my message private Confirm: American Legion Blackstone Chamber of Commerce Central District Funeral Directors Association Masonic Lodge Funeral Planning and Grief Resources.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Sept. 7, 2019