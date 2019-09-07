Home

Annie Marie Jefferson

Annie Marie Jefferson Obituary
Annie passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

She graduated from Dinwiddie High School, loved watching the Washington Redskins, playing the Virginia lottery and scratch offs, genuinely had a heart of gold and to know her was to love her.

She graduated from Dinwiddie High School, loved watching the Washington Redskins, playing the Virginia lottery and scratch offs, genuinely had a heart of gold and to know her was to love her.

Funeral services will be announced at a later time by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Sept. 7, 2019
