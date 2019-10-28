ROWE, Annie May, 93, of Highland Springs, went to be with the Lord, Monday, October 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Kenneth Garland Rowe and granddaughters, Shannon Marie Rowe and Cynthia B. Lapierre. Ann is survived by her devoted husband of 74 years, Fredrick G. Rowe; 4 children, James G. Rowe (Susan), Michael O. Rowe (Beth), Fredrick W. Rowe, (Joanne) and Sherry Blaylock; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Martin and a sister, Jean Albertson. Ann enjoyed her life as a homemaker. She took pride in caring for her family and doing all the things that mothers do. She gardened and canned her vegetables; sewed and baked, and surrounded her family with love. Ann was a leader among her Christian friends. She was always either in a prayer group or planning one. Her church family was just as important to her as her own family and she treated them as such. The family will receive friends, Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 2 – 6 pm, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, VA 23111. A funeral service will be held, 12 pm, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Hardy Central Baptist Church, 4655 Darbytown Rd. Henrico, VA 23231 with interment to follow at Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Hardy Central Baptist Church. Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Oct. 28, 2019