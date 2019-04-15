Home

Anthony Richmond

Anthony Richmond Obituary
Anthony passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Anthony was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

Tony was very proud of serving his country in the US Army.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18 at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newsby Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , or , .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 15, 2019
