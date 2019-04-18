Home

Anthony (Tony) Ruotolo


11/13/1929 - 04/12/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anthony (Tony) Ruotolo Obituary
Anthony was born on November 13, 1929 and passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Anthony was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in the Korean war, in the underwater demolition division, and as a medical corpsman.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, where a Christian service will be held on Saturday, at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Rd., Henrico 23229.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 18, 2019
