Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Archie Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Archie Allen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Archie Allen Obituary
Archie passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Archie was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12 noon Wednesday, March 13, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. Interment will follow in Mt. Vernon Memorial Park at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Rd., Glen Allen, Va. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 Mount Vernon Memorial Park 11220 Nuckols Road Glen Allen VA 23059.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now