|
|
Archie passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Archie was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends beginning at 12 noon Wednesday, March 13, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. Interment will follow in Mt. Vernon Memorial Park at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Rd., Glen Allen, Va. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 Mount Vernon Memorial Park 11220 Nuckols Road Glen Allen VA 23059.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Mar. 14, 2019