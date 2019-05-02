Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Arleine Mundy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arleine Mundy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arleine Mundy Obituary
Arleine passed away in April 2019.

Arleine was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.

Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Forest Lawn Cemetery 4000 Pilots Lane Richmond VA 23222 North Run Baptist Church 2100 Lydell Dr. Henrico, VA US 23228.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Run Baptist Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now