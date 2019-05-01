Home

Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA 23832
(804) 639-4975
Arlene Ruth DeCiucis Obituary
Arlene passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Arlene was a resident of Midlothian, Virginia at the time of passing.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 48 years, Vincent; her sons, Vincent G. and David L. and his wife, Sarah; sister in law, Cynthia Adamo and her husband, Alfred; nieces and nephews, Robert, Lauren, John and Elizabeth; and several grandchildren. Arlene received her L.P.N. from Wyckoff Heights Hospital School of Nursing and her R.N. from Queensborough Community College.

The family will receive friends 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm, Sunday, May 5 at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield, VA 23832, where funeral service will be held 2 pm, Monday, May 6. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 1, 2019
