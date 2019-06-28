|
|
Armeda passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Armeda was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (today), at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad St. Her funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, at Perkins Baptist Church, 3146 Hadensville-Fife Rd., Goochland, Va. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Perkins Baptist Church.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 28, 2019