E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Interment
Following Services
Sunset Memorial Park
Chester, VA
Resources
Arnold Wrenn


07/13/1925 - 03/02/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arnold was born on July 13, 1925 and passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Arnold was a resident of Colonial Heights, Virginia at the time of passing.

He was also a member of Meridian Masonic Lodge #284, Richmond. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with the Reverend Dr. Ray Haskett officiating. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester. The family will receive friends beginning an hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church Missionary Fund.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 5, 2019
