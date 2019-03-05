|
|
Arnold was born on July 13, 1925 and passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Arnold was a resident of Colonial Heights, Virginia at the time of passing.
He was also a member of Meridian Masonic Lodge #284, Richmond. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with the Reverend Dr. Ray Haskett officiating. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester. The family will receive friends beginning an hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church Missionary Fund.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 5, 2019