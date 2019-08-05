Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Arthur Putnam


03/30/1925 - 08/02/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur Putnam Obituary
Arthur was born on March 30, 1925 and passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Art attend Dundee Central High School and graduated in 1943 as the Senior Class President.

In 1944 he was drafted and served in World War II as an equipment operator in the Seabee Division of the United States Navy.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 pm on Monday, August 5th, 2019 at Bliley's Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 Bon Air United Methodist Church 1645 Buford Road Richmond VA 23235 Bon Air United Mehodist Church 1645 Buford Rd Richmond, VA 23235 James River Kiwanis.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to BAUMC, James River Kiwanis or a local Kiwanis Club.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 5, 2019
