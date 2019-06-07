Home

Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
May and Smith Funeral Home
Sandersville, GA
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
Artie Bell Prater


Artie Bell Prater Obituary
Artie was born on August 25, 1926 and passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Artie was a resident of Sandersville, Georgia at the time of passing.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 12th at 1 p.m. at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Tennessee with Bro. Randy Riggs officiating. Burial to follow in Jackson's Chapel Cemetery in Dickson County, TN. The family will receive friends at Austin & Bell Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12th. The family will receive friends at May and Smith Funeral Home in Sandersville, GA on Friday from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME in Pleasant View is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on June 7, 2019
