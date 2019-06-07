|
Artie was born on August 25, 1926 and passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Artie was a resident of Sandersville, Georgia at the time of passing.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 12th at 1 p.m. at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Tennessee with Bro. Randy Riggs officiating. Burial to follow in Jackson's Chapel Cemetery in Dickson County, TN. The family will receive friends at Austin & Bell Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12th. The family will receive friends at May and Smith Funeral Home in Sandersville, GA on Friday from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME in Pleasant View is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on June 7, 2019