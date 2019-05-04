|
|
Asbury was born on January 17, 1936 and passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Asbury was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
He graduated from Caroline High School, where he met his wife of 54 years, Peggy.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street, where his funeral will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Bowling Green, Va.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 4, 2019