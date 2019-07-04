|
|
Ashby passed away in June 2019.
Ashby was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Born in Brightwood, Va. (Madison County), he left the country to attend school in Harrisburg, Pa. (Dauphin County), where he would join the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment is private. The Family Will Receive Friends One Hour Prior To Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Lakeside Volunteer Resque Squad 2007 Timberlake Avenue Richmond, VA US 23228 804-266-7948 lakesiderescue.org Richmond Animal Care and Control 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue Richmond, Virginia 23222 (804) 646-5573 www.raccfoundation.org.
Memorial contributions can be made to Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad or Richmond Animal Care and Control.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 4, 2019