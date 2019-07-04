Home

Ashby Clore Obituary
Ashby passed away in June 2019.

Ashby was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

Born in Brightwood, Va. (Madison County), he left the country to attend school in Harrisburg, Pa. (Dauphin County), where he would join the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment is private.

Memorial contributions can be made to Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad or Richmond Animal Care and Control.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 4, 2019
