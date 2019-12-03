Mimms Funeral Service, Inc. - Richmond
"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc. - Richmond
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 232-3874
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc. - Richmond
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Second Baptist Church,
3300 Broad Rock Blvd.
Richmond, VA
Ashley N. Berry


Ashley N. Berry Obituary
Lt. Berry was born on October 12, 1986 and passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Lt. Ashley N. Berry | 1986 - 2019 Lt. Ashley N. Berry October 12, 1986 - November 29, 2019 Viewing will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9AM to 8PM at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Richmond, VA 23224. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12 Noon at Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd. Richmond, VA 23224. Interment Maury Cemetery.
Published in Mimms Funeral Service, Inc. - Richmond on Dec. 3, 2019
