|
|
Lt. Berry was born on October 12, 1986 and passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019.
Ashley N. Berry at Mimms Funeral Service, Inc. Lt. Ashley N. Berry | 1986 - 2019 Lt. Ashley N. Berry October 12, 1986 - November 29, 2019 Viewing will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9AM to 8PM at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Richmond, VA 23224. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12 Noon at Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd. Richmond, VA 23224. Interment Maury Cemetery.
Published in Mimms Funeral Service, Inc. - Richmond on Dec. 3, 2019