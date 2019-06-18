Home

Aubrey Lewis Toone


04/18/1948 - 06/16/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Aubrey Lewis Toone Obituary
Mr. Toone was born on April 18, 1948 and passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Mr. Toone was a resident of La Crosse, Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday June 20th at 11:00 A.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 7:00 until 8:30 at the funeral home. A private interment will take place in La Crosse Cemetery. 1st Place in Reader's Choice for Funeral Service (14 years running).

Memorial contributions may be made to the Southside Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 546, South Hill, VA 23970.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on June 18, 2019
