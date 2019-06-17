Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
02/16/1929 - 06/07/2019
Audrey Smith Obituary
Audrey was born on February 16, 1929 and passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Audrey was a resident of Glen Allen, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a memorial ceremony celebrating Audrey's life will be held on Saturday, June 22, at 2 p.m. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 Memorial Ceremony Celebrating Audrey's Life Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 17, 2019
