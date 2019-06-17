|
|
Audrey was born on February 16, 1929 and passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Audrey was a resident of Glen Allen, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a memorial ceremony celebrating Audrey's life will be held on Saturday, June 22, at 2 p.m. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 Memorial Ceremony Celebrating Audrey's Life Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 17, 2019