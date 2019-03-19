Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Avis Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Avis Johnson


03/18/1949 - 03/18/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Avis Johnson Obituary
Avis was born on March 18, 1949 and passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019.

Avis was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 9227 River Rd, South Chesterfield, VA 23803, with Reverend Michelle Lindsey. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, www.wesleychapelumc-va.org/.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now