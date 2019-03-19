|
Avis was born on March 18, 1949 and passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019.
Avis was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 9227 River Rd, South Chesterfield, VA 23803, with Reverend Michelle Lindsey. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, www.wesleychapelumc-va.org/.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 19, 2019