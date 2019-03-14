|
|
Barbara was born on November 29, 1933 and passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Barbara was a resident of La Crosse, Virginia at the time of passing.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Saturday March 16th at 11:00 A.M. in Crestview Memorial Park. 1st Place in Reader's Choice for Funeral Service (10 years running).
In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial contributions be made to the La Crosse United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 279, La Crosse, VA 23950.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Mar. 14, 2019