|
|
Barbara was born on October 21, 1937 and passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
The family will receive friends at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Calvary Christian Church on December 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. Private interment will be held in Westhampton Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to BARK.org or the , 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Dec. 10, 2019