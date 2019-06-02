Home

Barbara Bennardo


05/31/1968 - 05/30/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Bennardo Obituary
Barbara was born on May 31, 1968 and passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Barbara was a resident of Midlothian, Virginia at the time of passing.

Barbara taught in Richmond Public Schools for 30 years beginning immediately after graduating from Longwood University in 1989.

Visitation will be on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 2 until 5 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham Funeral Home, 6900 Hull Street Road. The second visitation will be Monday, June 3, 12 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, 1500 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield County, Va. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, 3101 Nine Mile Road.

In lieu of flowers, please register as an organ donor.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 2, 2019
