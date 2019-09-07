Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
Barbara Bower Johnson Obituary
Barbara passed away in September 2019.

Barbara served as a telegrapher in the Navy in WWII, played the organ in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Pleasant Hills, PA and was the director of the youth choir, while singing in the adult choir.

A memorial service for Barbara will be held at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, VA on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to either or The .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 7, 2019
