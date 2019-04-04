|
Barbara was born on May 26, 1932 and passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Barbara was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Our mother was a Registered Nurse and she received her nursing degree from The Springfield Hospital on September 11, 1953.
The viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday April 5, 2019 at Bennett Funeral Home on 11020 West Broad St. The funeral service will be there as well on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the , 4600 Cox Rd., Suite #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 4, 2019