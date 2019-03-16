Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Barbara Edwards Obituary
Barbara passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Barbara was a resident of Colonial Heights, Virginia at the time of passing.

One life lesson she always wanted people to learn was "Seek God's wisdom - always test the info you get and learn the full truth for yourself, the world is full of false prophets." A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 16, 2019
