Barbara Folke Bennett


Barbara Folke Bennett Obituary
Barbara was born on May 21, 1940 and passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019.

Mrs. Bennett was a 1960 graduate of the Petersburg General Hospital Professional School of Nursing, where she received her diploma of nursing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Central Baptist Church, with the Reverend Jacob Drake, officiating. Interment will follow at Ocran United Methodist Church Cemetery, Sutherland, VA.

Flowers are welcome, or contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church, 6405 Courthouse Rd., Church Road, VA 23833 in memory of Barbara Bennett.
