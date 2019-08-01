|
|
GRAVES, Barbara Felts; departed this life, August 1, 2019. She was born in Richmond, VA, February 5, 1945 to Ryland and Hazel Felts. Barbara married Stephen R. Graves, Sr. on April 15, 1972 in Henrico, County and had three children; Catherine G. Stanley (Brad), Stephen Richard Graves, Jr., and Daniel Kite Graves. She is also survived by one grandson, Brad Reid Stanley, Jr.; a brother, Phillip Felts (Bettie); sisters-in-law, Marie Felts, Carolyn Felts, Lois Jennings, Janice Felts, Kathleen Brooks (Wincel), and Marjorie Graves; cousins, Wayne Marks (Lynn), Richard Groover (Pattie), and Judy Knox; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Stanley Felts (Barbara), Everette Felts, Mitchel Felts, Wesley Felts, Alfred Felts, and Montie Felts; and a brother-in-law Edward Graves. Barbara enjoyed bird watching, helping her husband on the farm, canning, freezing, and spending time at the river. The family will receive friends, Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 pm at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, VA 23111. A graveside service will be held, 11 am, Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, VA 23150.
Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Aug. 1, 2019