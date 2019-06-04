Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Barbara Hayes Obituary
Barbara passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Barbara was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. A Mass of Christian Burial, followed by a reception, will be held Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Rd., Richmond, Va. A private interment in Sunset Memorial Park will follow. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 Mass of Christian Burial Followed by a Reception Saint Bridget Catholic Church 6006 Three Chopt Road Richmond VA 23226 SOAR 365, Formerly Greater Richmond ARC. 3600 Saunders Avenue Richmond, VA 23227 (804) 358-1874 http://www.soar365.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOAR 365, formerly Greater Richmond ARC, http://www.soar365.org or 3600 Saunders Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 4, 2019
