Barbara Hodges Martin


01/26/1930 - 06/16/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Hodges Martin Obituary
Barbara was born on January 26, 1930 and passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Barbara was a resident of Dinwiddie County, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at West End Baptist Church with Dr. Mark Hughes, Pastor officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West End Baptist Church, 6506 Boydton Plank Road, N. Dinwiddie, VA 23803.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on June 17, 2019
