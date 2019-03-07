|
Cox, Barbara Hughes, of Richmond, passed away on March 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, William John Hughes and Bessie Clarke Hughes. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Cox; daughter, Dawn White; sister, Mary H. Shelton; and numerous other family members. Barbara found her true calling as a professional clown, was a member of Clowns of America International and Virginia Alley 3, and taught clown classes as well as performing. She brought joy and happiness to hundreds of hearts. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, VA 23229. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at Ridge Baptist Church, 1515 Eastridge Rd., Henrico, VA 23229 on Monday, March 11 at 11 a.m., with interment at 2:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Ln., Richmond, VA 23222. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara's name to the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation, 5211 W. Broad St., Ste 102, Richmond, VA 23230 http://www.askccf.org/donate.html
Published in Woody Funeral Home Parham on Mar. 7, 2019