Barbara was born on November 22, 1935 and passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Barbara was a resident of Glen Allen, Virginia at the time of passing.
She graduated from Loretto High School in Louisville in 1953, an all girls Catholic school founded in 1925 at the Basil Doerhoefer mansion in Louisville.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on May 8, at noon at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Glen Allen, Va., with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Michael's Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, Va.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 5, 2019