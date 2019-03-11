|
|
Barbara was born on January 29, 1934 and passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
Barbara was a resident of Yale, Virginia at the time of passing.
Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. in Yale Seventh-day Adventist Church Cemetery, 19155 Courthouse Road, Yale, Virginia 23897. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night, March 13, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Yale Seventh-day Adventist Church, 19155 Courthouse Road, Yale, Virginia 23897.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 11, 2019