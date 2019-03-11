Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Yale Seventh-day Adventist Church Cemetery
19155 Courthouse Road
Yale, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Koliadko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Koliadko


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Koliadko Obituary
Barbara was born on January 29, 1934 and passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

Barbara was a resident of Yale, Virginia at the time of passing.

Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. in Yale Seventh-day Adventist Church Cemetery, 19155 Courthouse Road, Yale, Virginia 23897. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night, March 13, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Yale Seventh-day Adventist Church, 19155 Courthouse Road, Yale, Virginia 23897.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now