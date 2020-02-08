|
|
Barbara Lee Kirk, 87 of Prince George went to be with the Heavenly Father on February, 8, 2020. Born in West Virginia, she is the daughter of the late Charles W. Cotton and Rose Perry Cotton. Barbara is also predeceased by her son, Larry Wayne Kirk; sister, Margie Seacrist; brother, Gene Cotton and her loving husband of over 50 years, Thomas Kirk. She is survived by her children, Nita McDaniel (Larry), Thomas Lee Kirk, Bandy Byers (Jeff),Brenda Kirk, Conrad Kirk (Denise); grandchildren, Troy, Michael, Robert, Bethany and Conrad; nine great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren. The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to cherished friends, Becky and Bertie and the entire staff of Brighter Living for their exceptional and loving care. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4415 County Drive, Petersburg VA 23805. A graveside service and final rest will conclude in Hampton National Cemetery on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Condolences may be registered online at www.memorialfh.com.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Feb. 8, 2020