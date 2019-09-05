|
Barbara passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 4207 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond, Va. 23225. Interment 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, in Dale Memorial Park. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Good Shepherd Episcopal Church 4207 Forest Hill Ave. Richmond VA Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832 Richmond SPCA 2519 Hermitage Road Richmond, VA US 23220 (804)-643-6785 www.richmondspca.org.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond SPCA, www.richmondspca.org.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 5, 2019