Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Orndorff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Orndorff


09/27/1935 - 05/17/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Orndorff Obituary
Barbara was born on September 27, 1935 and passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019.

Barbara was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

Born Barbara Anne Compton in 1935 in Richmond, she graduated from Louisa County High School in 1954 and James Madison University in 1958.

Interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Celebration of Barbara's Life Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Westhampton Memorial Park 10000 Patterson Avenue Richmond VA 23233.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now