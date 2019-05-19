|
Barbara was born on September 27, 1935 and passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019.
Barbara was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Born Barbara Anne Compton in 1935 in Richmond, she graduated from Louisa County High School in 1954 and James Madison University in 1958.
Interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Celebration of Barbara's Life Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Westhampton Memorial Park 10000 Patterson Avenue Richmond VA 23233.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 19, 2019