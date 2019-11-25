Home

Barbara Stengel Knight


10/18/1941 - 11/21/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Stengel Knight Obituary
Barbara was born on October 18, 1941 and passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

She was head majorette and graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1960.

A memorial service for Mrs. Barbara Knight will be held Wednesday, December 04, 2019 at 2:00pm at Chester United Methodist Church, 12132 Percival Street, Chester VA with a reception to follow in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara Knight's honor to either the https://www.alz.org/ or for Parkinson's https://www.michaeljfox.org.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Nov. 25, 2019
