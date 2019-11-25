|
|
Barbara was born on October 18, 1941 and passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
She was head majorette and graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1960.
A memorial service for Mrs. Barbara Knight will be held Wednesday, December 04, 2019 at 2:00pm at Chester United Methodist Church, 12132 Percival Street, Chester VA with a reception to follow in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara Knight's honor to either the https://www.alz.org/ or for Parkinson's https://www.michaeljfox.org.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Nov. 25, 2019