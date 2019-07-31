|
Barbara passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Barbara was a 1957 graduate of Winterville High School in NC and retired from the Chesterfield Technical Center after more than 25 years of service.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Grace Harvest Baptist Church, 9821 S. Redfield Dr., Amelia Ct. Hse, VA 23002.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the building fund at Grace Harvest.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 31, 2019